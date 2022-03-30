Joe Rogan Says He Will Quit If Podcast Becomes Place Where He Has To “Walk On Eggshells”

He’s still just a Regular Joe, Joe Rogan seemed to be saying on his Spotify podcast Tuesday.

Rogan was speaking with MMA fighter Josh Barnett who wondered, after his appearance on the massively popular show, “Is everyone going to pour over every single thing I say?”

“They will,” the host responded, “but it’s the same thing. It’s just a conversation.”

After a brief exchange about how The Joe Rogan Experience is “the biggest f*cking podcast in the world,” Barnett insisted that he told his wife he didn’t have to stress over his appearance on it because he knows Rogan is still just “my buddy.”

The host agreed.

“We’re the same,” he said.

Rogan then expanded upon the thought, relating it to fame, his podcast and, implicitly, the recent controversies over vaccine “misinformation” put forth by some of his guests and his own repeated use of the N-word over the years.

“If I become something different because it grew bigger, I will quit. If it gets to a point that I can’t do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s, f*** that!” said a defiant Rogan of the show with millions of listeners for which he is paid $100 million.

The comedian/actor/MMA commentator’s tone contrasted with the contrition on display in the video he posted in January, apologizing to Neil Young and Joni Mitchell — who took exception to the aforementioned “misinformation” on his podcast — and promising to add balanced information and “do better.”

Likewise his apology for his use of the N-word, which he called, “The most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

