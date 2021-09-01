Joe Rogan reveals he has COVID-19, thanks 'modern medicine for pulling me out of this'

U.S. Associated Press

A Brazilian bull rider was killed Sunday when his spur got caught in a rope, pulling him under the bull, and the animal stepped on his chest in California, according to the Professional Bull Riders touring group. Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, was competing at a bull-riding Velocity Tour event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, said Andrew Giangola, a spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders. Campos Silva lost his balance and his spur got stuck in the flank strap, which is wrapped around the bull's lower torso to encourage it to buck.