Joe Rogan reveals he has COVID-19, thanks 'modern medicine for pulling me out of this'
Joe Rogan, the mega-popular podcaster who has questioned the necessity of the COVID vaccine on his show, revealed to his fans that he was sick from coronavirus and has to postpone a live show. Rogan took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share a message titled “I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all.”