Joe Rogan defends Chris Pratt as ‘the nicest guy’ amid online criticism
Joe Rogan is taking up for his buddy Chris Pratt, amid internet backlash against the Guardians of the Galaxy actor. "Even Chris Pratt gets in trouble because he's Christian," Rogan said Tuesday on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. "Bro, he is the nicest f***ing guy I've ever met in my life. … They're all insane people that hate their jobs or sitting in front of the cubicle. When their boss isn't looking, they're tweeting bad things about Chris Pratt."