Joe Rogan defends Chris Pratt as ‘the nicest guy’ amid online criticism

World Reuters

VALLETTA (Reuters) -Malta became the first European country to allow limited cultivation and possession of cannabis for personal use, following a vote in parliament on Tuesday. The law, which was approved by 36 votes to 27, allows adults in Malta to possess up to seven grams (0.25 oz) of cannabis and grow up to four plants. The bill was promoted by Equality Minister Owen Bonnici, who says Malta has adopted a "harm-reduction approach" with the establishment of an authority to regulate the sale of cannabis for personal use by adults from non-profit associations. Smoking cannabis in public will remain against the law and anyone caught consuming cannabis in front of a child will be liable for fines of between 300 and 500 euros ($340-$564).