Joe Rogan Addresses Katt Williams’ Claim He Doesn’t Want Him On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

Katt Williams’ incendiary appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay has yielded several responses from people mentioned during the interview. Joe Rogan recently addressed the comedian’s claim that he wasn’t wanted on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Joe don’t want me on there,” Williams said during the Wednesday (Jan. 3) interview. “I need to be on Shannon. Joe got six comedians that never been funny he wanna push out. But that’s really how it is.” This soundbite was among the many clips from the interview that went viral on social media.

Rogan jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to address these comments. “I love Katt,” he wrote on Thursday (Jan. 4). “He’s one of my favorite comics and I’d love to have him on. We talk about him all the time. If he’s down I’ll make it happen.” Check out the clip and Rogan’s tweet below.

I love Katt. He’s one of my favorite comics and I’d love to have him on. We talk about him all the time.

If he’s down I’ll make it happen. https://t.co/Dcnkt0lm2b — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 5, 2024

Katt Williams’ nearly three-hour interview also took aim at several of his peers in comedy, namely Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Hart, and more. Williams doubled down on the allegation that the Barbershop actor stole his joke, which Cedric addressed in his appearance on Club Shay Shay in November 2022.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian, and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” he said. “The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ComicView twice. It had done so well… that they made it part of the commercial. This is not just a random joke, this is my best joke…it’s my closing joke.”

He claimed that Cedric The Entertainer attended the comedy show where he first said the joke and even fellowshipped with him afterward. Two years later, he was using the same joke on The Original Kings Of Comedy. Cedric has since responded to Williams, stating that his “tough talk” is “corny” after the latter said he would’ve punched him in the stomach. Check out the clip below.

More from VIBE.com