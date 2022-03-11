'Joe Millionaire' star shocks viewers with an unexpected decision during season finale

During the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Thursday, Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee finally picked their women, and the women finally found out who is worth $10 Million and who is not.

After choosing Calah Jackson, Steven told her, "I was taught that if you work hard and take care of your loved ones, you will be a wealthy man. So, in that way, I'm very wealthy. And in terms of actual money… I have a lot of it." Calah reassured Steven that she wasn't there for the money, as she told him, "I can honestly say money has not played a role in the way I have felt about you at all." However, while some viewers were surprised Steven chose Calah over Annie, nothing was more surprising than the fact that Kurt did not choose Carolyn.

Carolyn thought she had it in the bag since day one, often saying in her interviews that she couldn't wait for the show to be over so they could just start their lives already. Viewers were just as surprised as she was, when Kurt told her, "Carolyn, I think the passion we have for each other is unreal. You can't make it up. But as much as I love having passion in my life, it has burned me in the past, truly. Keep getting the feeling that this will burn out. And you've got so much to think about in your life. Carolyn, as much as this breaks my heart, my heart belongs to someone else. I'm sorry, Carolyn."

Shocked viewers immediately took to social media following the revelation. However, overall, the majority of fans were happy with Kurt's choice. Another thing viewers loved about the finale was the fact that the men gave the women "promise" rings, not engagement rings.