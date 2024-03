Business TechCrunch

Streaming music service Deezer is joining Spotify in cheering the European Union's €1.84 billion fine imposed on Apple for breaking antitrust rules in the streaming music market. In a statement issued today, Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira only cautiously praised the incoming fine, noting, "It’s very positive to see that the EU is taking action against Apple and is showing readiness to firmly sanction anti-competitive practices."