Joe Lara Dies: ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ Star Dies In Plane Crash With Diet Guru Wife Gwen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bruce Haring
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the early 1990s television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, died in a plane crash Saturday near Nashville. He was 58 years old and was one of seven people killed in the private jet accident.

Tarzan: The Epic Adventures was an American adventure drama series that aired for one season in syndication from 1996 to 1997. The storyline focused on Tarzan’s first exposure to civilization and before his marriage to Jane. The show was filmed at the Sun City resort in South Africa.

More from Deadline

Rutherford County Fire Rescue in Tennessee said in a statement that the crash victims were identified as Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah, all from Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Cessna Citation 501 crashed into Percy Priest Lake east of Nashville on Saturday morning shortly after departing Smyrna Airport for Palm Beach, Florida, the agency said. The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

Gwen Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999. She used Bible studies to help people lose weight and quit drinking. She married Joe in 2018.

Survivors include two adult children from Gwen’s first marriage, Michael Shamblin and Elizabeth Hannah.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Lara, ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ Star, Dies in Plane Crash at 58

    Joe Lara, the star of 1996’s “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” died Saturday when a small plane crashed into a Tennessee lake, according to local authorities and the Associated Press. He was 58. His wife, author and faith-based diet program founder Gwen Lara, was also involved in the crash, along with five others. The Associated Press […]

  • Joe Lara, ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ Star, Dies at 58

    Joe Lara, who starred as the titular king of the jungle in the TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” has died at 58. Lara and his wife Gwen were among seven people killed in a small plane crash on Saturday. The pair, along with friends and family, were flying in a Cessna C501 when it crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee, after taking off from a nearby airport around11 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Though Rutherford County rescue crews were at the scene of the crash late Saturday and planned to work through the night, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said at a news conference that there were no survivors. Cause of the crash is being investigated. “Our efforts have transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort. … We are no longer … looking for live victims at this point,” Sanders said. Lara was born in San Diego on Oct. 2, 1962, and began his acting career as a model. In 1989, he scored the lead role of Tarzan in CBS’ television movie “Tarzan in Manhattan,” which led to him reprising the role in the syndicated series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures” in 1996 and 1997. He also served as a producer on that series. Lara was also part of a series based on another iconic man, “Conan,” where he played Kamikon, an ultimate warrior sent to destroy Conan. He also appeared as Frank Randall in an episode of the hit series “Baywatch” and the series “The Magnificent Seven” and the TV movie “Operation Delta Force.” Beyond his appearance on the small screen, Lara also appeared in such action movies as “Sunset Heat” (1992), “American Cyborg: Steel Warrior” (1993) and “Doomsdayer” (2000). In 2018, Lara married author and diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, who founded the faith-based Weigh Down Workshop and the Remnant Fellowship Church. He and his wife lived in Brentwood, Tennessee. They are survived by Joe Lara’s daughter, Liana. Read original story Joe Lara, ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ Star, Dies at 58 At TheWrap

  • Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Baby No. 2! 'We're Excited to Have Another Daughter to Love'

    The stars of HGTV's Home Town are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen

  • Prince Harry Shares New Photos of Archie and Reveals His First Words

    "It's the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad."

  • Plane carrying diet guru Gwen Lara, 6 others crashes into Tennessee lake; all on board presumed dead

    Diet guru Gwen Lara and her husband were among 7 people aboard a plane that crashed into a lake; authorities said there appeared to be no survivors.

  • A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone

    Diamond Robinson said she believes her neighbor targeted her because she is Black. "There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property."

  • Anti-vaxxer sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19 complications shortly after mocking the vaccine on Facebook

    "I have an immune system," said one of the social media posts that Daniel 'Duke' Trujillo had shared shortly before his death from COVID-19.

  • Bethenny Frankel Looks Radiant While Rocking a Teeny Ruffled Bikini & No Makeup

    Bethenny Frankel is kicking off summer by catching some rays in a cute swimsuit. The Real Housewives of New York City alum looked radiant while rocking a teeny ruffled bikini and no makeup during a recent sunny day by the pool. On May 26, Bethenny took to Instagram to show off her strong bikini game. As captured in the snapshot below, the Skinnygirl entrepreneur was fresh-faced and glowing while soaking up the sun in a teeny white two-piece emblazoned with a colorful striped pattern. The flirty bikini also featured ruffle detailing to highlight the strapless top and low-rise bottoms. Bethenny topped off her casual poolside look with some gold bangles and a pair of large dark sunglasses. She also donned a wide-brim straw to protect her flawless complexion and straight, sleek strands. “Celebrating #NationalWineDay,” she wrote in the caption alongside the photo, also adding hashtags that read “unfiltered” and “no makeup.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) Want more RHONY? New episodes air every Tuesday at 9/8c or catch up on the Bravo app.

  • A mouse was filmed nibbling on a piece of veal osso bucco inside a Whole Foods deli counter in New York City

    Manhattan's Whole Foods told Insider that it had "immediately removed and disposed of all products in the case."

  • I Was Nearly 50 When I Reconnected With My Summer Camp Crush, and It Was Worth the Wait

    When I was 11, I thought he was out of my league. Decades later, the story was different.

  • Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks

    GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.

  • B.J. Thomas Dies: Grammy-Winning Hit Songwriter, Singer On ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ Was 78

    Five-time Grammy award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee B.J. Thomas died today at his home in Arlington, Texas at 78. His death was confirmed on his official Facebook page and was attributed to complications from lung cancer. A versatile songwriter, Thomas’s career spanned country, pop and gospel, earning him CMA, Dove and Grammy […]

  • Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage

    “Friends: The Reunion” is now streaming on HBO Max, and really, it couldn’t BE any sweeter. And while there were plenty of wonderful moments — some in the form of big reveals, some just tooth-achingly sweet — there’s one that seems to be standing out above the rest. Thanks to his penchant for sitting with his arms crossed throughout the reunion, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on the sitcom, has been dubbed the Internet’s uncle. The memes started swirling early on Saturday, and by Sunday morning, LeBlanc was trending as one image of him was memed over and over. “Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen,” one person tweeted. Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI— Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021 Matt LeBlanc looks like your uncle who will still be sharing the Matt LeBlanc meme on Facebook 6 months from now. pic.twitter.com/amZuj8DVkO— Trinity Collidge Guy (@GlassHalfArsed) May 29, 2021 But more specifically, LeBlanc has drawn specific comparisons to people’s Irish uncle. "And sure, haven't you a big job in Dublin?" #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/SIy1xti1vV— David T Corry (@DCorry1) May 29, 2021 Siri, please show me a picture of a Irish bachelor who says Minerals instead of soft drink, Eye Talian instead of Italian, has strong opinions about the hurling, won’t eat Lasagne without coleslaw and would be mighty craic at a wedding #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/LmB788RCBQ— BiggerthanDavebutsmallerthanBigDave Dave (@LittleBigDaithi) May 29, 2021 Sitting around with the family Christmas night after the last few drinks and leftovers are finished off. “That’s it now lads, all over for another year!” #MattLeBlanc pic.twitter.com/bdAH52SicU— Leona Kane (@Leonaa_x) May 29, 2021 Some even PhotoShopped LeBlanc into pub scenes, where he does admittedly fit in pretty seamlessly. Matt LeBlanc always gits in there before the American tourists do. pic.twitter.com/f3KN4Hc6eN— Kevin O'Dowd (@Kevinodubhda) May 29, 2021 Even the Dublin Airport got in on the fun. “Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.)” the airport’s account posted. Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.) #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/xFcdtHmrrz— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2021 And how does LeBlanc feel about his adoption by Irish Twitter? Well, for Irish Twitter, it doesn’t really matter. Matt LeBlanc tearfully: But I’m an Actor! I live in Los Angeles!The People of Ireland: No. Your name is Paudie. You live in Roscommon. You love Pints and GAA and you’re everyone’s uncle now.— Conor 🇵🇸 (@Erne_Kid) May 29, 2021 In years to come Matt LeBlanc will be utterly perplexed at the role he played in the reunification of Ireland.— Sheamus #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@CIndoctrinator) May 29, 2021 Read original story Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage At TheWrap

  • Two friends planned weight loss surgeries in Mexico to save money. One backed out and the other - a mother of 3 - died on the operating table.

    Markita McIntyre, 34, died while receiving sleeve gastrectomy surgery in Mexico. The CDC has issued warnings about medical procedures overseas.

  • Workplace death of North Dakota construction worker in 2012 lacks answers nearly a decade after he went missing, found buried at site years later

    The 30-year-old’s body was found buried less than 10 feet away from where police dug three years earlier.

  • Adrian Grenier Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood Life to Move to Texas Farm: 'I Want More Now'

    "Certainly, there's lots of shiny memories that I crave, but I've done too much work not to recognize that I'm here for something bigger than going to nightclubs," said Adrian Grenier

  • Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton says he 'can't understand' how Rudy Giuliani became 'subsumed by Trump'

    In an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Bratton said Giuliani has diminished his legacy with his Trump-related antics.

  • Why waiters give Black customers poor service

    Some people argue the poor service is because of a stereotype that Black people tip less. PavelVinnik/iStock via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When Black diners get poorer service from wait staff and bartenders than white customers, it’s more likely because of racial bias than the well-documented fact that they tip less, according to a new survey I recently published. To reach that conclusion, my colleague Gerald Nowak and I recruited over 700 mostly white full-service restaurant servers and bartenders to review a hypothetical dining scenario that randomly involved either white or Black customers. We then asked them to predict the tip that the table would leave, the likelihood that the table would exhibit undesirable dining behaviors and the quality of service they would likely provide the table. We also asked participants to fill out a survey to learn how frequently they observed anti-Black expressions of bias in their workplaces and to elicit if they harbored their own prejudices toward African Americans. Servers who either held prejudices toward African Americans, worked in a restaurant where racist remarks were frequently heard or both were significantly more likely to predict that the table with Black customers would not only tip them less but also display uncivil, demanding and dishonest behaviors. As a result, these servers also reported that they would give worse service to the Black table relative to the white one. We found no evidence of racially disparate treatment except when one of those two conditions was present: server prejudice or racist workplace words and behaviors. Why it matters The link between bias and actual discrimination is widely assumed – but rarely documented – to be responsible for the mistreatment that Black Americans continue to experience while engaging in a host of routine activities. Besides providing new evidence of this connection, our results also have important practical implications. Because surveys show that Black customers are less familiar than white people with the 15%-20% tipping norm, they do tend to tip less. Servers are thus thought to be economically motivated to give preferential service to white customers who they believe are more likely to reward their efforts. In response, some have suggested that voluntary tipping be abolished or steps be taken to eliminate the Black-white tipping difference by increasing Black customers’ familiarity with tipping norms. However, we did not find evidence of stereotyping and service discrimination in the absence of anti-Black bias, which suggests the solution to this problem is in addressing racial prejudices in the restaurant industry. What still isn’t known A drawback of our study is that we asked servers how they would think and behave under hypothetical, controlled and experimentally manipulated conditions. We can’t know for sure how this process would unfold when servers wait on actual white and Black customers. Doing so would be very challenging. And because our participants weren’t randomly selected, our ability to know how well they reflect the attitudes and workplaces of all servers and bartenders nationwide is limited. Nonetheless, prior research has documented a relationship between what people say they would do under hypothetical conditions and what they actually do when confronted with similar situations, which gives us some confidence in the real-world application of our results. What’s next Right now, we’re examining racial discrimination on the other side of the table by studying restaurant customers’ tendency to discriminate against Black servers by tipping them less than white ones. By administering a survey experiment to over 2,000 restaurant customers across the nation, our ongoing research project aims to further document this form of consumer racial discrimination. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Zachary Brewster, Wayne State University. Read more:Racial discrimination ages Black Americans faster, according to a 25-year-long study of familiesHow anti-black bias in white men hurts black men’s healthCan we unlearn social biases while we sleep? Zachary Brewster does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Julianne Moore opens up about being 60: "it's a privilege to continue to age'

    The Oscar winner turned 60 last December.

  • Dad dives into river to try to save 5-year-old who fell in while fishing, TX cops say

    Officials say visibility in the water was “extremely limited.”