Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Baby

Another Jonas baby has arrived!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their second child together, representatives for both stars confirm exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple welcomed their first baby together, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the reps say.

The Game of Thrones actress, 26, confirmed that she and her husband, 32, were expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK published in early May.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers' Kids: All About Nick, Joe and Kevin's Daughters

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

The actress also cradled her belly on the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where she posed with her husband of three years. She looked radiant in an embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.

The exciting baby news comes shortly after it was announced that Joe's brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed," the singer wrote about the arrival of their baby girl, Malti Marie, on Instagram.

Older brother Kevin Jonas also has two kids with his wife Danielle, whom he married in December 2009.