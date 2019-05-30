Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Vegas Wedding Was Supposed to Be an Unplugged Ceremony

Just a friendly reminder to everyone here: please, keep your cameras and phones off and on silent for the duration of this wedding — because apparently, Diplo didn’t get the memo. The prolific DJ was one of a handful of guests at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s surprise wedding in Vegas at the beginning of the month, but according to Joe, his enthusiastic documenting wasn’t necessarily welcome.

“He did ruin it,” Joe jokingly agreed with “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp” host Roman Kemp in a recent radio interview. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old [does]. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters.”

On May 1, shortly after the end of the Billboard Music Awards, Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, dashed to the historic A Little White Wedding Chapel to get hitched. Other stars who accompanied them and bore witness to their nuptials included Khaled, country duo Dan + Shay, and both Kevin and Nick Jonas.

Diplo captured much of the celebrations in various posts to Instagram stories, which was also the way many media outlets found out about the renegade wedding in the first place.

“We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous,” Jonas said. “I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, ‘Gonna hit this wedding right quick.’” (For the record, deciding whether or not to go full-force toward an unplugged wedding is an important decision that should be agreed upon by both parties to avoid any conflict or confusion during the ceremony itself.)

Jonas and Turner are still set to get married in their planned romantic nuptials in France later this summer, but had to get legally married in the States first. The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in France states that in order for a marriage to be legally recognized, one or both parties have to have lived in France for forty days prior to the wedding; since this is not the case, Jonas and Turner needed to make their union legal stateside before holding their wedding ceremony in France.

At the Vegas wedding, the couple were wed by an Elvis impersonator, and later posed atop a pink Cadillac, as is tradition. Dan + Shay sang as bride and groom made their way down the aisle, and Turner even donned a silk ivory Bevza jumpsuit for the occasion. The couple has been engaged since October 2017.

