Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share romantic Paris photo amid rumors of a second wedding

Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner gearing up for a second wedding celebration? Fans think signs from their social media accounts point to yes.

After Jonas was photographed attending a Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, the couple posted matching shots of them about to kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. That, paired with an Instagram comment from Dr. Phil, has fans wondering if the Jonas Brothers singer and "Game of Thrones" alum are about to tie the knot for a second time.

"Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding," the longtime TV personality wrote on Turner's post.

Roc Nation music executive Hank Fortener also commented, "See you soon."

Hayley Stubbs, a representative for Turner, declined comment on clients' "personal lives." USA TODAY has also reached out to Jonas' publicist.

Nothing yet from Diplo, the DJ who Joe Jonas joked "ruined" their secret wedding by live-streaming the whole thing without running it by the bride or groom first. Turner and Jonas officially married May 1 in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator after the Billboard Music Awards.

Sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra later revealed that the couple was still planning to throw an "amazing, beautiful" wedding, while tabloid headlines speculated the ceremony would take place in Europe. Earlier this month, Joe confirmed that he and Turner would walk down the aisle again, but kept tight-lipped on the where and when.

"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," he told Harper's Bazaar. "It was either the courthouse or our version, and I preferred our version: friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."

