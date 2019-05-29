Joe Jonas says Diplo didn't have permission to record his wedding to Sophie Turner

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said “I do” in Las Vegas earlier this month, the ceremony was live-streamed on Instagram courtesy of their friend Diplo. During a recent visit to the London radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, Jonas opened up about the surprise nuptials, which took place at the famous Little White Wedding chapel after the Billboard Music Awards — and he was asked about Diplo’s stunt.

“He did ruin it,” Jonas jokingly said of his DJ friend and the wedding. Flanked by brothers Nick and Kevin, Jonas added, “I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters. We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous. I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, ‘Gonna hit this wedding right quick.’”

As the newlyweds are just a few days away from their one-month anniversary, Jonas admitted that he and the Game of Thrones stars have plans to go on a honeymoon. Though if they want to keep it a secret, they should probably not tell Diplo.

“We’ve got plans that we’ll be hush-hush about, but we’ll make time for that,” Jonas said.

They better get on with their big getaway soon, if they plan to spend an extended amount of time anywhere. The newly minted Mrs. Jonas will soon begin promotions for her X-Men film Dark Phoenix, in which she reprises her role as the super-powerful mutant Jean Grey. Her husband will also be busy on the road with his brothers promoting their reunion and upcoming album Happiness Begins, set to be released June 7.

Watch the Jonas Brothers’ full interview above.

