Joe Jonas poses wearing wedding ring amid rumours he is ‘filing for divorce’ from wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has shared a new photograph wearing his wedding ring as several outlets report that his marriage could be heading to a divorce.

Sources have told People and TMZ that the American singer, who rose to fame as a member of the pop band Jonas Brothers, has reportedly retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner.

TMZ published photographs on Sunday (3 August), which showed Jonas while on a coffee run in New York City a few weeks prior as he appeared to not be wearing his wedding ring. Meanwhile, its sources claim that Jonas’s team have been “consulting with two divorce lawyers” and that he is on the “cusp” of filing papers. The publication also claims that the pair have been experiencing “problems” in their relationship for six months.

However, it appears Jonas has tried to dispel those rumours, sharing a new photo on Instagram as he holds his left hand up to his mouth, visibly showing off his wedding band. In the picture, he is seen with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas as he wished his followers a “Happy Labour weekend”.

Jonas shared the picture on Sunday (3 September), the same day that TMZ published its original article claiming the pair are “heading for divorce”.

Representatives for Turner have declined to comment on the matter while Jonas’s representatives have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.

However, fans of the couple are hopeful that Jonas’s latest Instagram post is a sign that the divorce rumours are unfounded.

“Joe’s wearing his wedding ring in this photo so everyone can chill the f*** out,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“Joe’s ring is back!!” remarked one follower, as another added: “What a relief!”

“The ring comments...When people travel [sic] their fingers swell and have to take them off. It’s not always that deep,” suggested another fan.

Jonas and Turner first started dating after they connected on Instagram in 2016.

Turner, who is best known for playing Sansa Stark in the HBO TV series, said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK that Jonas had messaged her on the platform out of the blue and they arranged to meet in a bar.

In 2017, Jonas proposed to Turner and they wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas and later marked the occasion in a lavish celebration in the French countryside.

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2021. The following year, the pair announced they were expecting a second child when Jonas cradled Turner’s growing baby bump at the Met Gala, and the pair later confirmed the news. In July 2022, they announced they had welcomed their second baby girl.

After the birth of their second child, Jonas admitted to People that he was still “learning” how to balance his busy career and home life.

“It’s an adjustment period,” Jonas said at the time. “Just something that I’m learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off.

”I’m still trying to figure it out. Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig … I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true.”