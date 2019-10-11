Joe Giudice Leaves U.S. for Italy After Being Freed from ICE Custody Ahead of Deportation Appeal

Joe Giudice has left the United States.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was freed from ICE custody and flew to Rome, where he will continue to appeal his deportation order, PEOPLE confirms.

The father of four, 47, is “free” his lawyer James J. Leonard Jr. said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

“He is en route to Italy right now. He spoke to Teresa and Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe,” the reality star’s lawyer continued.

“We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

RELATED: Joe Giudice Wants to Await Deportation Ruling in Italy So He Can Go Back to Work for His Family

Joe Giudice | Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty More

TMZ was first to report his departure plans for Friday night, with sources telling the outlet that the reality star would be flying economy.

Joe was denied his original request to be released to the New Jersey home he shares with wife Teresa Giudice and their four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

He then filed a petition in late September to go to Italy instead. That request was approved earlier this month.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, lawyers for Joe said the father of four was hoping to get out so he could work to make money for his family.

They also stated that Joe is still hopeful his appeal will be granted, allowing him to come back to the United States. In the event that he does prevail in his case after he has been sent to Italy, Joe requests that ICE facilitate his return home.

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice and their daughters | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images More

Joe has been away since he began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

He was released from prison last March but asked to be held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania while he awaited a decision on the deportation.

In October last year, an immigration court ruled to deport Joe to Italy after his prison sentence. (Even though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.)