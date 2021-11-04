Joe Exotic reveals he has ‘aggressive cancer’ in latest prison update

Joe Exotic, of Tiger King fame, says he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer," the reality star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, shared from prison.

The 58-year-old said he's "still waiting on the results from [another] test" to know the extent.

Maldonado-Passage is in prison for a murder-for-hire plot to kill rival Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, as well as on animal abuse charges. Right now, he's set for release from a Fort Worth federal prison in 2037, but he's supposed to be re-sentenced, which would likely reduce the time.

"Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole will have her own party over this," he wrote. "What I need is the world to be my voice to be released. They have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out."

He hopes he can get out, "go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones."

He ended by asking his fans to "say a prayer everyone & be my voice."

The former zookeeper first revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in May when seeking a pardon from President Biden. (He had previously sought a pardon from former President Trump.) In August, he said the cancer may have spread to his pelvis.

At the time, he told the tabloid The Sun, “When we find out where and how bad it is, I will decide if I am going to do treatment. If it’s stage three or four, I am going to let it take me.”

Maldonado-Passage is also in the process of divorcing husband Dillon Passage.