Joe Ducey of 'Let Joe Know' on ABC 15 is leaving the station. Here's what we know

Joe Ducey of "Let Joe Know" on ABC 15 is stepping down.

"After 40 years in broadcast journalism, I find no better place to conclude my career than at ABC 15, my home for the last 18 years," Ducey said in a statement to The Arizona Republic. "As the head of the 'Let Joe Know' consumer advocacy team for the past decade, I've had the privilege of helping thousands of Arizonans save millions of dollars.

"It's been the best decision and the most rewarding experience of my career! At times, their stories have brought laughs and tears. Going after scammers and bullies has always been a passion of mine. I'll miss my wonderful and dedicated volunteer team, my colleagues and the trust the people of Arizona have placed in me. My heartfelt thanks to all!"

Justin Pazera left 'ABC 15 Mornings': Viewer reaction shocked him

When is Joe Ducey's last day at ABC 15?

Ducey came to ABC 15 in Phoenix in 2006. Previously, he worked as a consumer and investigative reporter for KRON-TV in San Francisco. He also worked at WXYZ-TV in Detroit and WFLA-TV in Tampa.

Ducey's last day is Jan. 31, 2024.

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. X, formerly known as Twitter: @goodyk.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today. What are you waiting for?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why is Joe Ducey of 'Let Joe Know' on ABC 15 in Phoenix leaving?