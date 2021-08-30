Joe Buck didn’t listen to his wife, daughters and sister on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ and it didn't end well

Hall-of-fame sportscaster Joe Buck found out the hard way Sunday, how going rogue on Celebrity Family Feud can end very badly. Buck, along with his wife, sister, and two daughters, were in a close game against the opposing team consisting of actor Oliver Hudson and some of his friends. And the Buck family had a chance to steal and win the game with the survey question: Name a woman in your life who’s smarter than you. And that’s when things started to go bad for Buck.

With the answers “My Bae,” “My Mom” and “My Sister” already on the board, the Buck family came to a consensus for what the fourth and final answer could be. But after the patriarch delivered his answer, “my best friend,” the rest of his family seemed confused.

After host Steve Harvey ran the answer up the board to discover that it indeed wasn’t there, he asked everyone what they thought it was. That’s when Buck’s daughter, Natalie, spoke up.

“It’s boss, we were gonna say ‘boss.’ But he--,” she said, shaking her finger at her father.

So the only way things could have gotten worse for Buck at that point, is if “My Boss” was on the board, which he begged for it not to be. But sure enough, there it was.