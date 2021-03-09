Joe Biden's Dogs Taken to Delaware After Aggressive Behavior and 'Biting Incident' Involving Major: Report

·3 min read
Joe Biden's Dogs Taken to Delaware After Aggressive Behavior and 'Biting Incident' Involving Major: Report

President Joe Biden's two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, were taken home to Delaware last week following aggressive behavior that involved the younger dog, CNN reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, the dogs were removed from the White House after a "biting incident" with Major and a security member. The security member's injuries and condition are not clear at this time.

It remains unclear if the dogs will remain at the Bidens' house in Delaware indefinitely or if they will return to Washington, D.C.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

White House/News Pictures/Shutterstock First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (right) with dogs Champ and Major

There was public support when the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden brought Champ and Major with them upon moving into the White House — it marked the first time in four years that a pet had lived there, and Major is the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

CNN reported that Major is the rowdier of the dogs and that he sometimes exhibits aggressive behavior like barking, jumping and "charging" at staff. Champ at 14 is reportedly more mellow.

In November, Biden was injured by tripping while playing with Major and ended up wearing a walking boot for a few weeks while his injury healed.

Recounting the incident to CNN at the time, Biden explained that he had just gotten out of the shower when Major dropped a ball in front of him.

"And I'm walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball ... and he ran," Biden said. "And I'm joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That's what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story."

Adam Schultz/Official White House Photo Champ and Major BIden

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Dr. Biden said that Champ and Major "don't have any rules, they're really good dogs."

"We trained them from the beginning," President Biden added in the joint interview, going on to describe each of their personalities.

"Champ is old, he's 14 years old and he was extremely well-trained by the Canine Corps and he thinks he's Secret Service," Biden said, "but Major, who is a big, little dog, is about a year-and-half-old and the only rule Jill has and he follows it: Do not get up on the furniture."

