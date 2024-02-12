“Just Like We Drew It Up”: Joe Biden’s ‘Dark Brandon’ Reacts To Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win — Update

UPDATE: Joe Biden had a one sentence reaction to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win.

“Just like we drew it up,” along with a photo of “Dark Brandon.”

The X/Twitter post was a reference to a Super Bowl conspiracy theory involving game-rigging and a Taylor Swift endorsement.

The Chiefs won the game in its final seconds, scoring a touchdown and beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Earlier, the Biden campaign posted a TikTok video in which the president deadpanned about the conspiracy theory, “I’d get in trouble if I told you.”

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

PREVIOUSLY: President Joe Biden took to a TikTok campaign video to weigh in on a series of Super Bowl questions.

In the video posted to the Biden campaign rapid response account, Biden didn’t say whether he preferred the Chiefs or 49ers — and instead said that “if I didn’t say that I was for the Eagles then I would be sleeping alone. My wife’s a Philly girl.”

He also answered another question: “Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs being just a good football team?”

“I’d get in trouble if I told you,” Biden said, before the camera cut to a shot of “Dark Brandon.”

A conspiracy theory on the right was that the NFL season was rigged to ensure the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, worldwide superstar Taylor Swift, would then use a victory to endorse Biden. Or something like that.

The spot doesn’t make mention of Swift, but Biden does answer the question, “Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce?” “Mama Kelce. I understand that she makes great chocolate chip cookies.”

The video was also the debut on TikTok for the campaign’s rapid response account.

Hey by the way, we just joined TikTok



Follow us: https://t.co/KbtdOh2O4a pic.twitter.com/vDeXUzhb9W — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 12, 2024

