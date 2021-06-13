Joe Biden Says Queen Elizabeth 'Was Very Gracious' After Visit: She 'Reminded Me of My Mother'

Chris Jackson/Getty Images President Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth

President Joe Biden had a fruitful visit with Queen Elizabeth while in town for the G-7 Summit.

"She was very gracious," the President told reporters Sunday at Heathrow Airport after he and First Lady Jill Biden held a private audience with the Queen at Windsor Castle. "She reminded me of my mother," he added.

During their meeting, they discussed world leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, as well as life in the White House compared to Windsor. "I said, this is... we could fit the White House in the courtyard," the President joked of the castle, adding that he extended the Queen an invite to the White House.

President Biden is the 13th sitting President to meet with the Queen during her reign and the fifth President she's hosted at Windsor. The visit was also among her first public engagements since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April at age 99.

The President also met with newly elected Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, congratulating him and reaffirming the United States' relationship with Israel. "On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet," Biden said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations."

"Israel has no better friend than the United States," he continued. "The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close cooperation and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel's security. My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region."

Prime Minister Bennett unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 consecutive years in power, the country's longest-serving prime minister.

Following Sunday's visit with the Queen, President Biden flew to Brussels for the 31st Summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Monday, where he's set to recommit to the Transatlantic Alliance.