Joe Biden Returns To Los Angeles Today For Another Round Of Fundraising

Joe Biden’s return trip to Los Angeles today for another round of fundraising is likely to add to a huge haul to his campaign war chest, but there’s also the prospect of more protests over the administration’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

The president will arrive in the afternoon for an evening fundraiser hosted by Haim Saban, as well as Casey Wasserman. Tickets start at $3,300 per person and rise to $250,000 for the co-chair level.

More from Deadline

Among those also signed on to the event are John Emerson, former U.S. ambassador to Germany, and his wife Kimberly Marteau Emerson; attorney Cliff Gilbert-Lurie and Leslie Gilbert Lurie; developer Thomas Safran; Bob Daley and Carol Bayer Sager; Eric Baker, co-founder of StubHub and co-founder of Viagogo, and Dr. Nicole Baker; Martha Leon De La Barra, global vice president of construction NeueHouse at CultureWorks Group, and Matt Crowley; attorney Carol Hamilton and David Khon; attorney Alicia Minana; California Democracy Fund founder Nicole Mutchnik; and Howard and Stephanie Sherwood.

Saban, a longtime top Democratic donors, also has been among the most prominent voices in the party advocating for strong support of Israel. Other hosts also have been involved with the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations combating antisemitism and hate.

With the ongoing war in Gaza, the administration is grappling with divisions over the situation, with just about every public appearance of the president or vice president met with protests or interruption from pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for a ceasefire.

During Biden’s last fundraising swing through Los Angeles in December, demonstrators prevented some donors from getting to an event at the Holmby Hills home of Michael Smith and James Costos. When Vice President Kamala Harris headlined a fundraiser at the Gilbert-Luries’ home in November, demonstrators threw fake blood in front of the residence and placed their red handprints on the ground. During her remarks, Harris’ speech was interrupted by someone calling for a ceasefire.

Biden is scheduled to deliver public remarks at an event in Culver City on Wednesday, but details have not yet been released. He then will head to the Bay Area or a round of fundraising there.

Despite a number of polls that show the president trailing former President Donald Trump, his campaign has been drawing significant support from donors. Biden’s re-election campaign said earlier today that it had raised $42 million in January, with $130 million in cash on hand.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.