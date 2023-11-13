Joe Biden’s Latest ‘Senile’ Moment, Addresses VP Kamala Harris Incorrectly

President Joe Biden welcomed the Las Vegas Gold Knights Stanley Cup champions to the White House, and he once again, called Kamala Harris by the wrong name.

On Monday, the 80-year-old President of the United States was welcoming the Las Vegas hockey team to the White House, when he called the Vice President, "President Harris."

Joe Biden: Kamala Harris Is President Of The United States

The 80-year-old made yet another public mistake that is gaining the attention of the public as he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the "President," even though of course HE is the Presidet.

"President Harris is here to make sure we do it the right way," the actual President stated as he began the event. He later mispronounced her first name when addressing the Vice President.

"Everyone knows Joe Biden is senile," one user claimed on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Biden has called the Vice President "President Harris" on six other occasions.

Biden is the oldest President in American history, though his doctor has previously given him a clean bill of health, meaning he can safely run for a second term.

President Joe Biden Goes Viral For Veterans Day Moment

This latest mistake comes just two days after President Joe Biden was seen extremely disoriented and confused while attending a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day. He was seen placing the wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He then stood there for quite some time before he went to turn away from the wreath and walked away. However, he hesitated, seemingly stumbled a bit, and then seemed extremely confused by where he was at the time.

Biden turned to the service member who was standing next to the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier, looking at him as if he needed direction on where to go. The service member is seen stretching out his arm and directing Biden to get back in line next to the vice president for the remainder of the ceremony.

United States citizens took to social media after the video went viral, as many are calling the situation “embarrassing” and “pathetic.”

See the video here.

That is far from the first time that President Joe Biden made headlines for his seemingly concerning actions.

In June, he fell while on stage at the United States Air Force Academy Graduation in Colorado. The 80-year-old 46th President of the United States was the commencement speaker and had completed his speech before falling.

Joe Biden Faces Backlash For Veterans Day Message

Biden also faced backlash for his Veterans Day message, where he used quotes from former President Donald Trump in the video.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” and “That guy is smart, why did he join the military?”, were just some of the quotes included that Donald Trump has reportedly said in the past.

Biden seemingly shared the video to show his respect for fallen soldiers on Veterans Day, however, many think it was distasteful as they say he was using this day for a political campaign.

“The fact that you make a day remembering vets into a political ad is absolutely disgusting. I can’t wait to see you lose,” one social media user wrote on X as another claimed, “Joe Biden is trying to send our troops to pointless wars overseas. He’s warmongering to distract from how he’s ruined the US economy and abandoned our border. Biden is a disgrace to our troops and all Americans.”