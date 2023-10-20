Joe Biden Delivers Primetime Address on Israel and Ukraine to Earn Support for War Aid

The president said Hamas and Vladimir Putin "both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it"

President Joe Biden delivered a primetime address on Thursday, a little more than a week after surprise attacks by Hamas militants that killed more than 1,000 civilians in Israel.

The televised remarks, delivered at 8 p.m. ET, were the second prime-time Oval Office address of Biden's presidency. In his speech, the president also made the case for more aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"Hamas and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it," Biden said.

He went on to say that the U.S. should continue to aid Israel and Ukraine, pointing to the U.S.' leadership abroad and announcing plans to "send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs – needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine."

The president called it a "smart investment that’s gonna pay dividends for American security for generations."

Biden used the address to drum up support from Americans and lawmakers about expected funding requests for the conflict in Israel, which comes as the Biden administration and Congress have directed more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine for the war there.



The Biden Administration is currently drafting a $100 billion foreign-aid package, which will include $10 billion in assistance for Israel, sources told ABC News earlier.

Elsewhere in his speech, Biden renewed his promise to free American hostages held by Hamas. He also shared condolences to the Palestinians killed in a deadly Gaza hospital blast.

"I'm heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life, including the explosion at the hospital in Gaza, which was not done by the Israelis," Biden said. "We mourn every innocent life lost. We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have an opportunity."

Biden denounced antisemitism and Islamophobia Thursday night. "I see you. You belong. And I want to say this to you — you’re all Americans," he said, adding, "We reject all forms of hate."

Biden has stood firmly in solidarity with Israel since the attacks, saying in an earlier speech that "pure, unadulterated evil" had been "unleashed on this world."

Earlier this week, the president traveled to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring that he wanted the people of Israel and the world “to know where the United States stands."

During the visit, Biden told the prime minister that he would make sure Israel has what it needs to “defend” itself against Hamas attacks.

Biden's speech came amid a congressional gridlock, as the U.S. House of Representatives remains without a leader needed to pass expected funding requests for the conflicts in both Israel and Ukraine.

1,400 people, including 31 Americans, have been killed in the Hamas attacks in Israel, while roughly 2,800 Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza, per the Associated Press and Reuters.



