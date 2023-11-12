Joe Biden BLASTED For ‘Embarrassing’ & ‘Pathetic’ Moment At Arlington

A video of President Joe Biden attending a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier is going viral as he was seen extremely disoriented and confused.

The President of The United States was in Arlington on Veterans Day, as he was seen placing the wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Vice President Kamala Harris, representatives of the U.S. Armed Forces, and a large crowd of civilian guests were in attendance.

President Joe Biden's Concerning Act During Arlington Ceremony

President Joe Biden was handed the wreath by a U.S. Army service member, which he transferred to in front of the tomb. Biden stood there for quite some time before he went to turn away from the wreath and walk away. However, he hesitated, seemingly stumbled a bit, and then seemed extremely confused by where he was.

Biden turned to the service member who was standing next to the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier, looking at him as if he needed direction on where to go. The service member is seen stretching out his arm and directing Biden to get back in line next to the vice president for the remainder of the ceremony.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1mg-bN7Heo&t=34s&ab_channel=NewYorkPost

United States citizens took to social media after the video went viral, as many are calling the situation "embarrassing" and "pathetic."

Talk radio host Michael Brown wrote, "Time to go home. Pathetic at such a solemn ceremony. We shouldn't laugh at this. Instead, we should recognize the Commander-in-Chief is incapable of being the CnC. Someone stop this madness. Looking to you @FLOTUS. Do you love him? Take him home."

As one user sarcastically said, "Our enemies must be shaking in their boots."

GOP Rapid Response Director Jake Schneider said, "This is just so embarrassing."

"Joe Biden wanders around like a doddering fool during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery," one user wrote on social media.

This is by far the first time that President Joe Biden has made headlines for his actions. In June, he fell while on stage at the United States Air Force Academy Graduation in Colorado. The 80-year-old 46th President of the United States was the commencement speaker and had completed his speech before falling. Read the full story here.

Joe Biden Delivers Speech On Veterans Day

While at the Arlington Cemetery on Veterans Day, the President delivered a speech in which he stated America’s veterans are “the steel spine of this nation."

“We come together today to once again honor the generations of Americans who stood on the front lines of freedom. To once again bear witness to the great deeds of a noble few who risked everything, everything, to give us a better future,” he said adding, paying tribute to “those who have always, always kept the light of shining bright across the world.”

Biden then stated that as commander-in-chief, “I have no higher honor. As the father of a son who served, I have no greater privilege.’’

He then stated that “our veterans are the steel spine of this nation and their families, like so many of you, are the courageous heart.”