Jodie Turner-Smith Files Police Report; Sources Say She Was Victim of Jewel Theft

Jodie Turner-Smith was a victim of jewelry theft Friday in Cannes, a local source tells Variety.

On Sunday afternoon in France, Turner-Smith — who attended the festival for the premiere of her latest film, “After Yang” — tweeted: “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…”

didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… 🥴 — Jodie (@MissJodie) July 11, 2021

A local source tells Variety that Turner-Smith was spending time at the police station to report a jewelry theft, which occurred on Friday. Representatives for Turner-Smith and the Cannes Police Department did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The estimated worth of the jewels stolen is several tens of thousands of euros, according to the source. Local publication Nice-Matin reported on the theft on Friday, but did not name the hotel or victim. The source also noted that Turner-Smith was staying at the Marriott, though details have not been confirmed and Marriott did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the Nice-Matin, there was no forced entry of the hotel room’s door, which is opened using a key card, and an investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, Turner-Smith spoke to Variety about the lack of opportunities and support for women and people of color in the film industry during Kering’s Women in Motion conversation.

“I want to make my life about not only working with incredible directors, but working with women, working with women of color, using the opportunities that I have to give opportunities to people where the industry is being gate-kept to them or [who] are not being given the level of respect they deserve when they are extremely talented,” Turner-Smith said.

Major jewel thefts have taken place in the past during the festival, including the $1 million Chopard theft in 2013 from the Novotel.

