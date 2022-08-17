  • Oops!
Jodie Sweetin reveals the unexpected way Bob Saget's presence was felt at her wedding

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
In this article:
Jodie Sweetin says Bob Saget was at her wedding in spirit.

The actress talked to E!'s Daily Pop about marrying Mescal Wasilewski on July 30. The tight-knit Full House fam was there for the special occasion — including Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo — but there ended up being another unplanned way the iconic TV dad's presence was felt at the event.

She said John Stamos was getting ready to leave his house for the wedding and his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, suggested he switch his shirt. He grabbed another one from his closet, got in the car and it was there, en route, that he realized it didn't fit properly. It turned out that it was "one of the shirts that Kelly had given him out of Bob's closet," Jodie explained. "It was this black button-up like Bob would always wear."

She continued, "So, Bob was there in his weird little way."

Sweetin said Stamos told her about the shirt at the wedding and they agreed it was fate.

"'I have to tell you, Bob had to be here. He just had to be here for this,'" she recalled Stamos telling her.

Meanwhile, "I hugged John and then I like kissed the shirt," Sweetin said. "I was like, 'Bob's here, too."

Sweetin saying having Rizzo there at the intimate event with 50 guests was "really special." Of her dream day, she said. "It was all the right people," also including Full House's Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

See Stamos in Saget's shirt here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

After the wedding, Rizzo commented on social media photos of Sweetin's big day, writing, "What a honor it was to be there and celebrate your love. … I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much."

Sweetin and Wasilewski were together for over four years before becoming engaged in January. She's a mom of two from previous relationships.

Saget, who played Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, died unexpectedly in January after what was determined to be an "unwitnessed fall" in his Florida hotel room. The 65-year-old had been on road doing his comedy tour.

After his death, Sweetin said that Saget taught her "how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life. It has been something that has carried me through so many times and so many things."

