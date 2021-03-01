Jodie Foster explains her love of Aaron Rodgers following Golden Globes shout-out

During her acceptance speech for her surprise Best Supporting Actress win at Sunday’s virtual 2021 Golden Globes, Jodie Foster thanked, of all people, Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. That might have also been surprising — unless you were up to speed on the burgeoning, increasingly public mutual admiration society between actress and football star.

It started with Rodgers shocking everyone by thanking Foster during his speech accepting the MVP award for the 2020 season. Jimmy Kimmel brought it up to Foster when she appeared on his show earlier this month, and she vowed that she would return the favor if she won the Golden Globe — and she did, accepting her award for her role in The Mauritanian alongside wife Alexandra Hedison (they wore matching PJs) and their dog.

“Backstage” in the virtual press room, Foster told Yahoo Entertainment more about her connection with Rodgers.

“I am huge Packers fan,” said Foster, who grew up in Los Angeles, acting from the age of 3. “In fact I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers, where he says he’s going to get me back. So I’m looking forward to this. We’ll see who wins.”

So how did their love fest start?

The internet has suggested that the Rodgers-Foster’s connection has something to do with her Mauritanian costar Shailene Woodley, who recently became engaged to the athlete. One conspiracy theory even surfaced claiming Foster introduced Rodgers and Woodley.

Not true, Foster says.

“I did not set up Shailene and Aaron, I have never met Aaron Rodgers,” Foster told Yahoo. “But it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers. And sometimes I can talk a little too much about that. So of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team.”

