Jodie Foster, as promised, thanked Aaron Rodgers after Golden Globe win

Though she isn’t sure why it started in the first place, Jodie Foster followed through on her promise on Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

Foster, in her acceptance speech after winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in “The Mauritanian,” thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jodie Foster shouts out Aaron Rodgers during her Golden Globes speech pic.twitter.com/l0SWtYeH69 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 1, 2021

Aaron Rodgers thanked Foster during MVP speech

Rodgers made plenty of news during his speech after winning the NFL’s MVP award earlier this month, most notably by vaguely announcing that he had gotten engaged during the season.

Randomly, though, Rodgers thanked Foster — and nobody really understood why.

Sure, Foster is a massive Packers fan and is very open about that fact. She also worked with his fiancée Shailene Woodley on “The Mauritanian.” Yet she doesn’t actually know the quarterback, which is why the shoutout came as a surprise to even her.

“He just knows I’m his biggest fan,” she said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this month.

To make it up to him, Foster promised that she would thank Rodgers if she won the Golden Globe.

And Foster, even in the commotion of winning the award, kept her promise.

