Jodie Foster Jokingly Commented On Gen Z And Now, She's Trending

You probably woke up this morning and saw Jodie Foster's name trending on Twitter.

Yes, Twitter, not X, or whatever we're supposed to be calling it.

It's not because of another hot take on superhero movies...

...or because her season of True Detective has finally premiered. We're still eagerly awaiting that.

(It premieres next Sunday, btw.)

But it's because of comments she made about Generation Z.

The 61-year-old actor playfully called out Gen Z — the group that includes anyone born from 1997 to 2012 — in a new interview with The Guardian.

Jodie said, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace."

"They're like: 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today. I'm gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.," she teased.

"Or in emails, I'll tell them: 'This is all grammatically incorrect. Did you not check your spelling?' And they're like: 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

But Jodie made it clear that she also supports younger generations. The actor and former child star even offered advice to people coming up in the industry. She said: “They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs. I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”

She went on to share how she recently reached out to 20-year-old actor Bella Ramsey, who had a huge year last year after starring in HBO's The Last of Us, to ask if Bella would introduce her at an event for Elle Magazine.

“I reached out to Bella, because we’d never met, and said: ‘I want you to introduce me at this thing,’ which is a wonderful event about actors and people in the movies, but is also very much a fashion thing. Which means it’s determining who represents us," she explained.

Still, Jodie's remarks triggered some reaction online, as hot topics like this always tend to do.

You had some who didn't think she was entirely wrong.

Some who did.

There were also people who supported both sides.

How are you feeling about Jodie's comments? Let us know in the comments below.

