Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Body Transformation on Set of Upcoming Film Disappointment Blvd.

Joaquin Phoenix is Spotted in Montreal on the Set of Disappointment Blvd

Joaquin Phoenix has once again transformed his body for a movie role.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actor was photographed on set for the upcoming film Disappointment Blvd. in Montreal, Canada. Photos of the Oscar winner show an almost unrecognizable Phoenix looking much older, with gray, balding hair and a lot of extra weight.

Though details of the film are being kept under wraps, the plot is described as "an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time." Directed by Ari Aster, the film will also feature Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, and Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone.

The weight gain for the vegan actor comes just a few years after Phoenix went through extreme weight loss for another role. For the 2019 box office hit Joker, the actor agreed to lose 52 lbs. at the urging of director Todd Phillips, who thought his character, Arthur Fleck, should be "real thin."

At the time, Phoenix lost the weight carefully and under the guidance of a doctor, but the strict calorie deprivation he endured continued to affect his eating habits after he hit his goal.

"Once you reach the target weight, everything changes," he told the Associated Press. "Like so much of what's difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over like 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop like a disorder. I mean, it's wild."

Though he struggled mentally with the weight loss, the actor found that he felt better physically than expected.

"I think the interesting thing for me is what I had expected and anticipated with the weight loss was these feelings of dissatisfaction, hunger, a certain kind of vulnerability and a weakness," he said. "But what I didn't anticipate was this feeling of kind of fluidity that I felt physically."

"I felt like I could move my body in ways that I hadn't been able to before," he continued. "And I think that really lent itself to some of the physical movement that started to emerge as an important part of the character."

But he emphasized the impact on his mental state.

"As it turns out, that impacts your psychology, and you really start to go mad when you lose that much weight in that amount of time," he explained to AP.