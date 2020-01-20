Joaquin Phoenix Comforted Pigs at L.A. Slaughterhouse After SAG Award Win: 'I Have to Be Here'

Joaquin Phoenix took a quick break from the Screen Actors Guild Awards festivities on Sunday to comfort and offer water to pigs at a Los Angeles slaughterhouse.

The actor took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in Joker and then quickly made his way to the Farmer John Cloughtery Packing Co., where he joined others “bearing witness” to pigs entering the slaughterhouse in an event hosted by Los Angeles Animal Save.

“Most people don’t really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry,” Phoenix, 45, still dressed in his award show tuxedo, told vlogger Jane Velez-Mitchell in a video shared on Facebook. “I’ve seen it for what it is, so I have to be here.”

RELATED: Joaquin Phoenix Recalls Losing Parts to Leonardo DiCaprio, Honors Heath Ledger at SAG Awards

View photos Joaquin Phoenix joins a pig vigil at a Los Angeles slaughterhouse More

View photos Joaquin Phoenix More

He continued, “We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is. We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants and it’s a lie. I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do that. Those of us that have seen it for what it really is, we have an obligation to expose it, so I have to be here.”

The actor, who also won a Golden Globe earlier this month, said several of his friends in the industry have “been really receptive” to his activism.

RELATED: Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix March with Dead Animals After Sparking Engagement Rumors

“There is a change that is happening and it’s now just becoming undeniable,” he said. “Slowly but surely we’re getting there.”

“As heartbreaking as it is when we’re here giving water to the pigs I have a certain optimism in our community and how committed everyone is,” Phoenix continued. “People come down here week after week after week so I had to come here tonight and support and it’s a little antidote to what I was just given, so I’m blessed to be here.”

View photos Joaquin Phoenix More