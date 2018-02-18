Joanna Lumley praises Time’s Up movement as Bafta ceremony kicks off

Stars including Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Gary Oldman and Jennifer Lawrence are attending the ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Bafta host Joanna Lumley has praised the Time’s Up movement as a continuation of the work of the Suffragettes a century ago, as the live awards show kicks off.

She hailed the “determination to eradicate the abuse of women the world over” as she took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall, the place which “100 years ago hosted an historic event celebrating the first group of British women to win the vote”.

Lumley was introduced in a montage of this year’s Best Film nominations including Call Me By Your Name, The Death of Stalin and Paddington 2 and welcomed stars including Daniel Kaluuya, Daniel Day-Lewis and the “glorious and spectacular” Angelina Jolie.

The Duchess of Cambridge attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at London's Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA Images)

The Shape of Water leads the field with 12 nominations, including best film and best director for Guillermo del Toro.

Stars including Margot Robbie and Timothee Chalamet graced the red carpet in black in support of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Naomie Harris, Gemma Arterton and EE Rising Star nominee Tessa Thompson were among actresses accompanied by activists calling for an end to sexual harassment and abuse of power across all industries.

President of Bafta the Duke of Cambridge was accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore green as the red carpet procession came to a close.