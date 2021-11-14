Joanna Gaines Celebrates Chip Gaines' 47th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'The Very Best'

Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021

Chip Gaines is celebrating 47!

The HGTV star's wife Joanna Gaines honored the special occasion Sunday on Instagram with an adorable photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand down a picturesque dirt road in the countryside.

"You make life better for all of us," Joanna, 43, captioned her post. "Happy Birthday to the very best."

Several celebrities offered their own birthday wishes in the comments, including Today host Willie Geist, actress Sophia Bush, country music singer Chely Wright, and FS1 anchor Emmanuel Acho.

The couple recently celebrated 18 years of marriage in June on a tropical getaway without kids Crew, 3, Emmie Kay, 11, Duke, 12, Ella, 14, and Drake, 16.

"18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you—happy anniversary @chipgaines ❤️," Joanna captioned an Instagram post of the two celebrating the milestone together.

In September, the Discovery Network announced that the DIY Network will be rebranded as Magnolia Network in their honor beginning Jan. 5, 2022. A new series called Fixer Upper: Welcome Home will premiere on the network at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Other original series that will appear on the new Magnolia Network include Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Super Dad, and more.

The five-season Fixer Upper library and episodes from the series This Old House will also air on the network, as well as new seasons of Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston, and Bargain Mansions.

Chip and Joanna said in a statement that the goal of the network is to provide "a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer."