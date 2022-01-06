Joanna and Chip Gaines share never-before-seen 'Fixer Upper' audition tape

Chip and Joanna Gaines share their never-before-seen Fixer Upper audition tape. (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Joanna and Chip Gaines are sharing a glimpse of how they became famous.

The couple, whose Magnolia TV network finally launched this week, released their 2012 casting tape for Fixer Upper, the HGTV show that catapulted them to fame.

In the never-before-seen video, Chip gives commentary from a toilet ("How could you not want to watch this show?") and otherwise hams it up. Jo plays more of the straight gal, plugging Magnolia and talking about her design visions and knack for finding unique home goods. However, she does laugh at her husband's antics.

"Do you think our on-camera chemistry is coming out?" he asked his wife at one point in the video.

Part of the audition tape sees Chip giving commentary from a toilet. (Screenshot: Magnolia Network)

That chemistry catapulted the Waco, Texas, pair to fame. The pilot aired in May 2013, and the first season debuted the following year. The parents of five worked with clients on buying and remodeling homes on the show, via their Magnolia Homes construction and design, and it drew high ratings.

The series, which saw them go from a small town design team to huge celebrities, ended in 2018. By then, they had books, a magazine, a restaurant, food trucks, luxury rental properties, product lines and a baked goods line, to name a few parts of their massive empire.

They were estimated to be worth $20 million when Fixer Upper ended, but with the launch of their TV network, all of their holdings are said to be worth in excess more than a billion dollars. The network allows viewers to watch the original Fixer Upper — as well as new offerings. There's also their spin-off: Fixer Upper Welcome home and she has a cooking show, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

The Gaines's rise to fame hasn't been without controversy. For one, there have been divorce breakup rumors following them for years. (They've said divorce "is not really an option" despite a "not perfect" marriage.) Last year, they addressed past racism and homophobic allegations.

Magnolia Network, which replaces Discovery's DIY, was originally slated for a summer 2020 launch. It was postponed several times since, including because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's info on how to tune in.