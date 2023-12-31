Joan Rivers’s Allegedly Haunted $28 Million Penthouse Just Hit a Major Snag

Nearly everything Joan Rivers did was iconic, from her comedy to her lavish living. And speaking of lavish living, did you know she had a multi-million dollar penthouse she was convinced was haunted? After Rivers passed away in 2014, her country home in Connecticut and NYC penthouse hit the market. While the Connecticut home sold for $4.4 million in Oct 2023, per CT Living, her penthouse has hit a major snag while trying to find a buyer.

For those who need a refresher, Rivers had a $35 million penthouse that hit the market three years ago for $28 million. Earlier this year, it dropped another $4 million, and as of Dec 2023, it’s officially off the market after not being able to find another buyer.

Per the New York Post, the current proprietor is Prince Muhammad bin Fahd of the Saudi royal family, son of the late King Fahd, and former governor of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. He’s tried selling it since 2021, with no such luck.

While the price is steep, the home is something out of a luxurious fairytale. In details and photos obtained by the same outlet, the triplex penthouse has views of Central Park, marble entryways, five wood-burning fireplaces, terraces, and 23-foot ceilings.

It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and is the definition of Neo-French Classic style; and it’s allegedly haunted, as we said.

During a 2009 appearance in an episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories, Rivers claimed that a woman named Mrs. Spencer haunted the home, which was believed to be J.P. Morgan’s niece. Per People, her neighbors told her they saw apparitions, so she brought in a voodoo priestess, and later hung a portrait of Mrs. Spencer, which allegedly led the hauntings to stop.

