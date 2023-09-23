Joan Collins spills her surprising beauty secrets– including ‘always sleeping on my back’

Dame Joan Collins has opened about her beauty rituals and best-kept secrets, including using a £5.50 cleanser and always sleeping on her back.

Collins, 90, also “set the record straight” about whether she’d ever had any work done, in an interview ahead of the release of her new book.

“A lot of people think I’ve had a ton of work done,” the Golden Globe winner wrote inThe Telegraph. “To set the record straight: I have not.”

The outspoken star continued: “I haven’t had Botox, I haven’t had any tweakments, I haven’t had fat injections, and honestly, when I look at the women who have – certainly a lot of women in their 40s – it appals me.”

Elsewhere, the Dynasty star revealed her bedtime skincare routine involves wiping off her makeup with a £5.50 Nivea cleanser, before applying a night cream by Charlotte Tilbury.

“I also always, always sleep on my back,” she continued. “I’ve trained myself to, because I used to sleep on my side, scrunched up into the pillow, and then I was told not to because it gives you ‘scrunchy face’. Which is absolutely true.”

Collins shared that she reapplies her French moisturiser several times during a day, “every time I wash my hands”, and the one make-up product she always uses is lipstick.

She also said she exercises portion control while eating and gave up certain foods, such as doughnuts and hamburger buns, because “I want to look, feel and be a certain way”.

The actor and author continued: “I don’t understand why people seem to find self-discipline so hard. For me, it’s really very simple: I want to look, feel and be a certain way, and I know I won’t get any of those things if I’m a glutton.”

Collins has repeatedly addresed cosmetic surgery rumours over the last decade; in a 2012 interview with Glamour magazine, she admitted trying Botox once “when it hurt like hell”.

She added: “Plus, you see all these plastic surgery nightmares these days.

“I have girlfriends who’ve had Botox and been left with lumps in their faces. And the lips, don’t even get me started.”

In a separate interview with the Mirror, the former Dynasty star described Botox as “agony” and said it’s “far better” to look after your skin and “ get a few lines, just like Helen Mirren, Judi Dench and, well, me”.

Collins’ new book Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends will be released on 28 September.