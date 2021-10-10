Joan Collins has had enough of 'cancel culture': 'People can’t say what they think, because they’ll get canceled'

Joan Collins, 88, criticized "cancel culture" in a new interview. (Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Joan Collins has had enough of "cancel culture."

The Dynasty legend, 88, admitted in a new interview that she mostly avoids social media because she doesn't want to get caught in the crosshairs of any rampant social debates.

“I don’t want to engage in any way, shape or form with these morons,” Collins told the Sunday Times in a new interview ahead of the publication of her memoir, My Unapologetic Diaries.

Collins says she has also had enough of reading about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I think they’ve had enough oxygen in the press,” she added.

One person Collins wishes she could see more of is Piers Morgan, who stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain earlier this year after criticizing the royal couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“He’s more interesting than any of them,” she said. “People can’t say what they think, because they’ll get canceled. Dredging up tweets from 15 years ago, about what somebody might have said when they were 14, I think that’s sick.”

The English star also balked at modern-day criticisms of famed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, telling the newspaper that she “hates the way they are disavowing Churchill, who saved us, saved us from the Nazis. I was too young at the time to realize, but they were on our doorstep. If it hadn’t been for Churchill we would all be walking around with swastikas.”

This isn't the first time the TV icon has spoken out on "cancel culture."

"You can't say anything these days without being canceled," she told the Daily Mail last week, Yahoo Life previously reported. "What am I allowed to say?"

Of course, that doesn't stop Collins from speaking her mind. In the same interview, she shared that she loves to gossip about the extensive plastic surgery in Hollywood.

"We all talk about it. Have you ever been in a hairdressers? The Kardashians, for instance," Collins told the Daily Mail. "Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don't want to be rude about her children, but there's an awful lot of surgery there and I've talked to my friends about it, as I'm sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists."

Collins has been married to her fifth husband, film producer Percy Gibson, for almost 20 years. Gibson is “absolutely, without a doubt” the best of her husbands, she said, expressing gratitude that he's so much younger than her.

“He’s the best, I can’t imagine life without him,” she told the Sunday Times. “He’s the rock that holds our family together. Thank God I married somebody 30 years younger than me. I couldn’t bear to be married to someone my own age.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck, it was Gibson who kept Collins together, she said.

“I was fearful. We were sanitizing our newspapers, I would not go to the supermarket. Percy would go and then we’d sanitize everything.”

The couple spent days watching TV programs together at home, though Collins is now itching to get back to everyday life.

“It’s not wrong to want to have a good time, it’s what we all deserve as people,” she said, going on to reference current issues in the U.K. “For people to say, ‘Oh, we all have to suffer, we’re suffering, prices are going up, there are no lorry drivers, we’re not going to have any heating during the winter,’ well, you can’t all sit around and suffer. I believe that life is a banquet and most poor suckers are starving to death.”

At 88, Collins has no plans to slow down. When asked if retirement was in her plans, she responded with “I think that’s a f***ing rude question. Don’t f***ing ask me that question, don’t use that word, ‘retire.’”

Clearly, Collins is happy to keep things moving.

“Us who have gotten older feel like we are allowed to work in a profession that has to use older people,” she said. “There’s a perception about getting old that’s outdated. People are living longer and living healthier."