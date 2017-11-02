Joachim Trier is 'countering Hollywood's outpour of superhero films' with new film Thelma - interview

Joachim Trier is not just a filmmaker - he’s, quite literally, a storyteller.

“I met a lady at the Swedish Film Institute a couple of years ago who’d done a research experiment with young children,“ he recounts just 60 seconds into our 30-minute interview. ”She gave them cameras and asked them to tell a story - just to see what kind of film they’d make - but the kids were confused, so she changed her question to: ‘What do you want to show?’"

He clicks his fingers; the kids were off.

Likening Trier to a four-year-old may seem exaggerated but it's a comparison that could best convey his enthusiasm for filmmaking. Fortunately, the Norwegian director has bigger toys to play with than ones you'd find in a nursery playground.

New film Thelma - his fourth since 2006 - is Trier's most ambitious yet, a personal yet ethereal supernatural romance (his words) following the eponymous character - played by rising star Eile Harboe - as she discovers a possession of telekinetic powers beyond her control.

Though the plot has drawn understandable comparisons with Brian De Palma horror Carrie (1976), it's 1983 Stephen King adaptation The Dead Zone - from director David Cronenberg - that Trier cites as an inspiration.

“It's more allegorical,” he explains, also mentioning Roman Polanski chiller Rosemary's Baby (1968). "It's not about running away from monsters or women being victimised."

If he seems worried Thelma will dupe horror fans expecting jump scares and gore (“I don't want to disappoint them”), Trier's film is an unapologetic patchwork of themes that converge to comprise one searing, rather memorable, viewing experience.

“It’s a human condition story with a supernatural element that puts into play something we can all relate to - we wanted it to be a new take on body horror as well as a love story." He smiles. "It's 'artsy fartsy director out on a limb' genre.”

Trier's film debut, Reprise, was released in 2006. Increased attention arrived five years later accompanied by second feature Oslo, August 31st, a drama charting one day in the life of a recovering drug addict. In 2015, he released his first and only English-language film to date: drama Louder Than Bombs which follows Gabriel Byrne's widower in the wake of his wife's death (Isabelle Huppert).

“I knew I shouldn't make an experimental drama at a time when everyone wanted to watch drama on television," he states with refreshing honesty, "but I still wanted to make Louder than Bombs, so fuck it - you gotta do what you gotta do.”

This could be Trier's mantra. In a time where a filmmaker's creative control is increasingly more difficult to establish, the 43-year-old has had final cut on each of his films. He is the writer, director, and rule-maker - the fortune of which is not lost on him.

