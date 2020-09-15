J.K. Rowling is again facing allegations of transphobia. Here's what sparked it this time around.

J.K. Rowling is seen accepting an award onstage during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019. Now she's again under fire for alleged transphobia. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

J.K. Rowling is in hot water again.

It seems the Harry Potter author — whose latest claim to fame has been getting accused by many of transphobia after wading into controversial discussions about gender and biological sex — is once again the topic of criticism. This time, it’s due to just-revealed details about her new novel (for adults, written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith), Troubled Blood.

View photos J.K. Rowling's latest book, Troubled Blood, written under pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is pictured outside of a bookstore in London. Its plot, about a cross-dressing serial killer, is sparking backlash. (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls) More

“The meat of the book is the investigation into a cold case: the disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974, thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer,” wrote reviewer Jake Kerridge in the Telegraph. “One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: Never trust a man in a dress.”

Oh yes. One wonders. https://t.co/BQF4uM7xhs — Jennifer Finney Boylan 🐕 (@JennyBoylan) September 15, 2020

The response, so far, has been negative, with “#RIPJKRowling” trending on Twitter, as she’s called out with a mix of anger and exasperation — not only for using the well-worn and damaging trope of the transgender serial killer (á la Psycho, Dressed to Kill, Silence of the Lambs and more) in her new book, but for doing so on the heels of her most recent public row about transgender identity, which is being viewed by her critics as a bizarre doubling down.

We’ve already seen Dressed to Kill you raggedy heffa @jk_rowling — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 14, 2020

From 'Psycho' to 'Dressed to Kill' to 'Silence of the Lambs' to this latest screed: Cis folk make up a heck of a lot of fictitious tales about trans folk murdering them but cis folk are overwhelmingly way more likely to murder trans folk in the real world. https://t.co/qO6HCoUe5q — Becky (@Becky18324396) September 15, 2020

Rowling sparked accusations of transphobia back in December 2019, when she tweeted in defense of a U.K. researcher, Maya Forstater, who had lost her job after expressing views on transgender people — including the belief that “it is impossible to change sex” — that were deemed “not worthy of respect in a democratic society.” After the woman filed a discrimination lawsuit and lost, Rowling came to her defense on Twitter, noting, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like … But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

That caused a huge uproar among many in the LGBTQ community, who called her comments everything from “heartbreaking” to “TERF.” The latter is an acronym that stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” a pejorative term used to describe a feminist who is considered to have transphobic beliefs. Still, others came to Rowling’s defense, with feminist writer Julie Bindel, for example, noting, “YOU ARE AMAZING.”

Then, just when the angry buzz seemed to have died down a bit, Rowling returned to Twitter in June, when she shared an op-ed and apparently took issue with the headline: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.” With her tweet, she noted, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”