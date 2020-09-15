J.K. Rowling is again facing allegations of transphobia. Here's what sparked it this time around.

J.K. Rowling is in hot water again.
It seems the Harry Potter author — whose latest claim to fame has been getting accused by many of transphobia after wading into controversial discussions about gender and biological sex — is once again the topic of criticism. This time, it’s due to just-revealed details about her new novel (for adults, written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith), Troubled Blood.
“The meat of the book is the investigation into a cold case: the disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974, thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer,” wrote reviewer Jake Kerridge in the Telegraph. “One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: Never trust a man in a dress.”
Oh yes. One wonders. https://t.co/BQF4uM7xhs— Jennifer Finney Boylan 🐕 (@JennyBoylan) September 15, 2020
The response, so far, has been negative, with “#RIPJKRowling” trending on Twitter, as she’s called out with a mix of anger and exasperation — not only for using the well-worn and damaging trope of the transgender serial killer (á la Psycho, Dressed to Kill, Silence of the Lambs and more) in her new book, but for doing so on the heels of her most recent public row about transgender identity, which is being viewed by her critics as a bizarre doubling down.
We’ve already seen Dressed to Kill you raggedy heffa @jk_rowling— Ira Madison III (@ira) September 14, 2020
From 'Psycho' to 'Dressed to Kill' to 'Silence of the Lambs' to this latest screed: Cis folk make up a heck of a lot of fictitious tales about trans folk murdering them but cis folk are overwhelmingly way more likely to murder trans folk in the real world. https://t.co/qO6HCoUe5q— Becky (@Becky18324396) September 15, 2020
"JK Rowling’s new book is being called transphobic,"— Finn, Declan Finn. Author (@DeclanFinnBooks) September 15, 2020
It's "about a murderous cis man who dresses as a woman to kill his victims"
Uh huh...
It was called Dressed To Kill (1980)
You guys think this is bad, you should go watch Silence of the Lambs.
Then hide under your beds.
Rowling sparked accusations of transphobia back in December 2019, when she tweeted in defense of a U.K. researcher, Maya Forstater, who had lost her job after expressing views on transgender people — including the belief that “it is impossible to change sex” — that were deemed “not worthy of respect in a democratic society.” After the woman filed a discrimination lawsuit and lost, Rowling came to her defense on Twitter, noting, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like … But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”
Dress however you please.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019
Call yourself whatever you like.
Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.
Live your best life in peace and security.
But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill
That caused a huge uproar among many in the LGBTQ community, who called her comments everything from “heartbreaking” to “TERF.” The latter is an acronym that stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” a pejorative term used to describe a feminist who is considered to have transphobic beliefs. Still, others came to Rowling’s defense, with feminist writer Julie Bindel, for example, noting, “YOU ARE AMAZING.”
Then, just when the angry buzz seemed to have died down a bit, Rowling returned to Twitter in June, when she shared an op-ed and apparently took issue with the headline: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.” With her tweet, she noted, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”
‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA
And there was more:
If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
The tweets re-sparked rage, hurt and allegations of transphobia, including from a range of LGBTQ activists, and from organizations including the Trevor Project and GLAAD.
Ms Rowling, I’m a physician who grew up reading your books and loves them still. I care for children and young adults, some of whom menstruate but are not female. They are not girls or women. And words like yours hurt them, erode their sense of safety and well-being.— Liz Lemon, MD (@babbymd) June 7, 2020
The vast consensus of medical and other scientific experts validate trans people and urge affirmation of us. Your own country’s medical organizations have said as much.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2020
You don’t love trans people, and certainly don’t care about us.
It is... something that J.K. Rowling made this spectacle of transphobic bigotry under the guise of feminism, when we're fighting for black lives to matter. She isn't reachable, which is what it is, but the way she keeps repeating herself without reading the room....my goodness.— roxane gay (@rgay) June 11, 2020
Then, shortly thereafter, Rowling published a lengthy piece on her website, tweeting it with the caption “TERF Wars” and adding even more fuel to the fire.
“This isn’t an easy piece to write, for reasons that will shortly become clear, but I know it’s time to explain myself on an issue surrounded by toxicity. I write this without any desire to add to that toxicity,” she wrote, and then outlined “five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism.” Then came more tweets, in July, calling out the long-term health risks of hormone therapy used to facilitate gender transition. Yet another backlash followed.
Now, with this latest bit of news about Rowling’s new book, the hurt has been stoked, say her detractors.
Still, some have come out in her defense — most notably actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films and told Radio Times of the outcry, “I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended.” Other defenders include journalist Kim Willsher, Atlantic staff writer Helen Lewis and writers Helen Dale and Andrew Doyle, as well as the U.K. group (which, too, has been called transphobic) LGB Alliance.
Has the world gone mad?— Kim Willsher (@kimwillsher1) September 15, 2020
1. JK Rowling's new book isn't out yet so all these people calling for her to die haven't read it.
2. The villain is reportedly (I haven't read it either) a MAN who dresses as a woman to kill not a transwoman so how is this transphobic? https://t.co/OWDgztfmB8
I'm really troubled by the JK Rowling news cycle. It looks like the Telegraph published a review with a clickbait headline. That got followed up by Pink News, who presented it in the most culture war terms possible. Two publications monetising outrage.— Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) September 15, 2020
Periodic reminder that authors can write about whatever they like. You don't own JK Rowling's pen.— Helen Dale (@_HelenDale) September 15, 2020
I had this go-round with my first novel 25 years ago. My view now is the same as my view then.
If you don't like what we write, don't buy our books. [1]
Good to see Robbie Coltrane defending JK Rowling.— Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) September 15, 2020
All sensible adults understand the extent to which she has been misrepresented.
If everyone simply had the courage to say what they know to be true, this anti-JK mania might actually come to an end.https://t.co/9efXhh46yv
We are horrified by the deafening silence from our elected representatives, our institutions, the media, and the vast majority of celebrities in the face of the death threats and abuse directed at @jk_rowling. Silence is complicity. Prove us wrong. Speak up now.— LGB Alliance (@ALLIANCELGB) September 15, 2020
Still, many say their view of Rowling has been forever tainted, especially in light of the latest book. That includes USA Today culture critic Kelly Lawler, who wrote on Tuesday that, while she’s been a longtime fan of all her fiction, “ever since Rowling made headlines this summer for her comments on transgender rights that have been widely condemned as transphobic, I can’t see any story she's written in the same light … You can't separate the art from the artist. Not anymore, not when the tone of both author and novel is the same. Rowling maintains she supports trans people, but we can only judge her by her actions and words. After reading 927 pages of them, I'm not inclined to change my judgment.”
