Has JJ Abrams already made Cloverfield 4 in secret?

From Digital Spy

We might not even know the title of the third Cloverfield movie, but rumour has it that a fourth instalment has already been started. And finished.

According to Slash Film, the Julius Avery-directed Cloverfield 4 – otherwise known as Overlord – has already wrapped shooting, and there's a full synopsis out there to boot.

The fourth entry of the (admittedly vague) Cloververse is a World War II film with a decidedly scary, and supernatural, twist.

View photos Photo credit: Paramount More

Related: Cloverfield 3 details FINALLY arrive – including a possible title

The synopsis allegedly reads: "On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion's success.

"But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment."

Of course, if Overlord is part of the Cloverfield franchise – and it is indeed finished – producer JJ Abrams has been a pretty busy bee recently, what with Cloverfield 3 and Star Wars: Episode IX.

Speaking of Cloverfield 3/Cloverfield Station/God Particle, it was recently reported that the third Cloverfield film – whatever its title – might end up premiering on Netflix.

The upcoming film, starring Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and David Oyelowo, is due for release on April 20.

Where, though, is undecided.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like