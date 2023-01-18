Jinger Duggar Vuolo describes the awakening that changed her faith: 'Fear was a huge part of my childhood'

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Jinger Duggar Vuolo has said writing her new book is the hardest thing she&#39;s ever done. (Photo: Instagram)
Jinger Duggar Vuolo has said writing her new book is the hardest thing she's ever done. (Photo: Instagram)

Jinger Duggar Vuolo's new book, which details her upbringing in what she now says was a cult-like religion, won't be available for a couple more weeks, but she's already opening up about some of its contents.

"Fear was a huge part of my childhood," the reality star tells People in an interview published online Wednesday. "I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God. Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm."

The 29-year-old was "terrified," she said, even to go play a game with her family, because it might be going against what God wanted for her.

"I thought I could be killed in a car accident on the way," she told the magazine, "because I didn't know if God wanted me to stay home and read my Bible instead."

Vuolo co-starred in TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, which followed the devout Duggar parents and their 19 children, including Jinger, as well as its spin-off, Counting On. While 19 Kids and Counting ended in 2015, after Josh Duggar, Jinger's now estranged brother, apologized for having molested girls, including some of his other sisters, before the show, Counting On began in 2015 and continued through 2020.

Jinger, Jill and Jessa Duggar appear on a 2014 episode of what became
Jinger, Jill and Jessa Duggar appear on a 2014 episode of what became 19 Kids and Counting. (Photo: TLC/Discovery Communications/Courtesy: Everett Collection)

In her new memoir, Jinger writes about another dark side of having grown up in her expansive family, which subscribed to the teachings of Bill Gothard, who resigned in disgrace from the fundamentalist Institute in Basic Life Principles, in 2014.

"[Gothard's] teachings in a nutshell are based on fear and superstition and leave you in a place where you feel like, 'I don't know what God expects of me,'" Vuolo said. "The fear kept me crippled with anxiety. I was terrified of the outside world."

That changed after Vuolo wed husband Jeremy in November 2016, and the couple attended one of the institute's regular conferences the following year. She noticed many of her friends who'd believed in the same teachings as she had were talking to her about having changed their minds, she said in a video last year that teased the book. She said then that the project would document her struggle not with her faith but with some of the things she had been taught. She called writing it "the hardest thing I've ever had to do," but also "the most important." Vuolo emphasized that, though her faith had shifted, it remained.

She previously co-wrote Growing Up Duggar, a 2014 work with her sisters Jessa, Jill and Jana. Her husband was her co-author on 2021's The Hope We Hold, and, last year, children's book You Can Shine So Bright!

Her latest, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, is available Tuesday, Jan. 31 at booksellers everywhere.

Recommended Stories

  • Dolly Parton Says She’s Met Billy Ray Cyrus’ Fiancee Firerose: ‘She Seemed Like a Sweet Girl’

    All in the family! Dolly Parton revealed what she thinks about Billy Ray Cyrus’ fiancée, Firerose, after his split from Tish Cyrus. “Well, we talk. He did my Christmas special, the Mountain Magic Christmas,” Parton, 76, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 17, while promoting her latest Duncan Hines collaboration. “We got a chance to talk a lot and I got to meet his girlfriend.” The “Jolene” songstress recalled her encounter with Firerose, 34, saying, “She seemed like a sweet girl.” Parton explained that she hasn’t chatted with Billy Ray, 61, since he announced his engagement to the Australian songwriter in October 2022 — but they are still close. “I love Billy Ray like I love Miley [Cyrus]. They're family,” she said of the father-daughter duo. “He's like a brother to me and she's like a daughter.” Dolly Parton JB Rowland/Courtesy DollyParton The 9 to 5 alum, who is Miley’s godmother, teamed up with both Billy Ray and Miley, 30, for her holiday special, which aired on NBC last month. She then cohosted Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party with the “Wrecking Ball” songstress to ring in 2023 from Miami. The “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner, for his part, began the new year cozied up to his fiancée. “Hope your 2023 is off to an amazing start!” Billy Ray captioned an Instagram photo with Firerose on January 4. The Kentucky native’s new romance came shortly after his estranged wife, Tish, filed for divorce for a third time in April 2022. Tish, 55, and Billy Ray initially separated October 2010, but the “Old Town Road” singer dropped the divorce filing in March 2011. Two years later, Tish filed her own set of documents to end the duo's marriage. Us confirmed in July 2013 that the pair — who tied the knot in 1993 — had reconciled. Their third split, however, appears to be permanent as both Billy Ray and Tish have moved on romantically. The “In the Heart of a Woman” musician went public with Firerose in August 2022, one year after they collaborated on the song “New Day." The twosome confirmed their engagement two months later. Tish, meanwhile, confirmed her relationship with Dominic Purcell while celebrating Miley’s 30th birthday in November 2022. Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus Courtesy of Firerose Along with Miley, the estranged couple share son Braison, 28, and daughter Noah, 23. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s two children from a previous relationship — Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33 — after their wedding. After kicking off 2023 at her goddaughter's NBC bash, Parton hasn't slowed down. “I don't think I could retire if I wanted to. 'Cause I've dreamed myself into a corner, as I say,” the Dollywood founder exclusively told Us on Tuesday, shortly before her 77th birthday. “'Cause all these wonderful things keep happening and you gotta keep the dream alive.” One of those dreams is continuing to work with Duncan Hines. Parton, who previously teamed up with the baking company in summer 2022, recently added new items to her line, including brownies, cornbread and biscuits. “We're very excited about the new stuff. We do have the buttermilk biscuit, the sweet cornbread and the fabulously fudge brownie mix and the caramel turtle brownie mix,” the “Hard Candy Christmas” songstress explained. “[I’m] very proud to be part of Duncan Hines and all that they stand for and all that they do so well.” The 10-time Grammy winner gushed over being able to give her “input” on a few new Duncan Hines recipes, many of which “represent the South for people out there.” Parton added: “But they’re good anywhere you live.” Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines launches new products online on Wednesday, February 8. They will also be available for early access presale on Wednesday, February 1, to the Duncan Hines Baking community. Click here to learn more about where you can find the new mixes — including your local grocers. With reporting by Mandie DeCamp

  • Jinger Duggar Reflects on Growing Up Under ‘Cult-Like’ Religious Beliefs: ‘Fear Was A Huge Part’

    Looking back. Jinger Duggar is reflecting on growing up under religious beliefs with “a lot of cult-like tendencies.” "Fear was a huge part of my childhood," Jinger, 29, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, January 18. "I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God. Music with drums, places...

  • Mia Khalifa Stars in Aries' New FW23 Campaign and Photo Book

    Mia Khalifa is an Aries girl, there's no doubt about that. Her courageous spirit permeates...

  • A New Jersey woman bought a rustic private island in Maine not fit for 'man or beast' in winter, and Stephen King says it's worthy of a novel

    Charlotte Gale told Insider that to buy the island for $339,000, she had to prove to the old owner she could spend a night there by herself.

  • Mike Huckabee's Bonkers New Children's Book Will Likely Tick Off Trump

    The new book could be another sign the religious right is turning on the former president.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s MLK Day Tribute Backfires

    The extremist lawmaker quoted Martin Luther King Jr. on Twitter and it did not go down well.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s World Economic Forum Vow Has Critics Saying The Same Thing

    Critics on Twitter taunted the far-right lawmaker over her promise to shun the Davos elites.

  • Mom’s drive-through footage of ‘rude’ Panera Bread employee totally backfires after going viral

    He refused to take her order — and TikTokers are totally on his side.

  • What Happened to Lara Spencer? Details on ‘GMA’ Host’s Surgery and Ongoing Recovery

    Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is on the mend after undergoing surgery at the start of 2023. The broadcaster has been giving fans updates on her recovery on social media and what it's been like getting back to work at the ABC studio. Keep scrolling for more details on her injury and condition. What...

  • Jessie James Decker and husband Eric strip down and show some PDA in sexy new ad

    Country star Jessie James Decker heated things up in the kitchen with her former NFL player husband Eric Decker in a new advertisement for her clothing line Kittenish.