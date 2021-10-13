Jimmy Kimmel's funny backstage tribute to Larry David

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David received quite the surprise when he arrived for a taping Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. While the co-creator of Seinfeld is known for writing jokes, Kimmel thought it would be fun in this instance to make him the punchline.

“I heard that you noticed your picture was not on the wall,” Kimmel said. “And so what we did is we took all the other celebrities' pictures down [backstage]. We replaced them with only photographs of you.”

When David arrived backstage, he quickly noticed that all of the framed pictures were from his previous appearances on the show. He seemed genuinely entertained by the subtle practical joke.

“What a trick,” David exclaimed as he was seen walking into the building. “At first I was like ‘Why am I in two pictures?’ That’s so funny.”

Kimmel revealed that he wanted to make David “comfortable.” Apparently, the trick worked because David said, “Maybe I'll come back in five years.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

Watch as 15-year-old female football player unexpectedly outshines her competition on 'The Voice':

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.