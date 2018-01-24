Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty joke about best picture blunder in Oscars promo

He will return to host the ceremony again this year.

Jimmy Kimmel has joked that he has still not recovered from the best picture mix-up at the 2017 Oscars.

The US TV star, who hosted the ceremony and will return to host again this year, said he is still traumatised by the fiasco, when La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner rather than Moonlight.

In a new promo for the 2018 ceremony, he can be seen lying on a therapist’s sofa, saying: “You know, I dream about it every night.

After a lot of personal reflection, I've decided to host the #Oscars again…@TheAcademy — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 23, 2018

“I can’t even open the mail because of all the envelopes. It just piles up.”

In the clip he gets angry when a barista gets his name wrong on his coffee, saying; “You’ve got to get the name right”, and is haunted by an Oscar statue before he burns his tuxedo in a barbecue.

He adds: “I feel like I’m losing my mind. The worst part is they want me to do it again.”

It is then revealed that he is talking to Warren Beatty, who, along with Faye Dunaway, read the wrong name of the best picture winner.

Beatty tells him: “I don’t care what you do. Just get out of my house.”