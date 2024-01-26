Jimmy Kimmel Uses Donald Trump’s Ominous Threat To Nikki Haley Donors Against Him

Donald Trump this week warned that donors to his GOP presidential primary rival Nikki Haley would now “be permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”

“Wow. What does ‘barred from the MAGA camp’ even mean?” Jimmy Kimmel asked on Thursday’s broadcast of his late-night show.

“Like what, you’re not invited to the next insurrection?” he cracked, before airing spoof footage of what he imagined a “MAGA Camp” would look like.

Kimmel later stunned himself by saying, “I agree with Ted Cruz.”

Cruz, the Republican senator from Texas, has suggested Haley should take Trump up on his challenge to take dueling cognitive tests after Haley suggested the four-times-indicted former president was not as sharp as he used to be.

Cruz only pretends to like Trump, said Kimmel, claiming the senator’s call was a “quietly evil way” of exposing Trump.

“Let’s fire up those tests,” said Kimmel. “Let’s make a round-robin tournament out of it: Trump vs. Haley, and the winner faces Joe Biden.”

“I want to see the guy who stared directly into an eclipse, I want to see the guy who can’t plead the Fifth without using his fingers, the guy who spells KFC with two E’s, take this test on television,” he added. “All Nikki Haley has to do is accept this challenge. And if she doesn’t, maybe she does have the brain of a bird.”

Watch Kimmel’s monologue here:

