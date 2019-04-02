Jimmy Kimmel Urges Khloe Kardashian To Stop Dating NBA Players

Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t afraid to go there. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host asked guest Khloe Kardashian point-blank on Monday: “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?”

It was a perfectly reasonable question, given the reality TV star’s penchant for romancing NBA players. She split from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson amid accusations that he cheated on her multiple times before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. In 2015, she broke up with James Harden, who complained about the paparazzi attention. And her marriage to the troubled Lamar Odom officially ended in divorce in 2016, long after the two split.

Kimmel’s question hung in the air for a bit before Kardashian conceded this about ballers: “I like what I like. What can I say?”

She later hinted that perhaps Kimmel was right. “I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that,” she confessed.

Check out the conversation at the 6:45 mark above.