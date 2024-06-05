Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump’s ‘Orange Jesus’ Super-Fans With Upside-Down Offer

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday spotted a new trend among the MAGA faithful after Donald Trump was convicted in New York on 34 felony charges.

“Turning the flag upside down now has become a symbol of solidarity with Trump,” he said, adding that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently shared a picture of her own upside-down flag.

“We’re unsure if she meant it as a protest or just doesn’t know which way is right-side up,” he said. “But lots of other Trumpers have been posting these upside-down flags in support of their orange Jesus.”

Kimmel said Trump is ready to capitalize on it ― and shared a mock ad in which the former president fleeces his flock with an offer for a very special upside-down flag:

Related...