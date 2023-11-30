Jimmy Kimmel Torches Trump With Eric-Related Reason For His Post-Jan. 6 Grief

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday ripped former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his reported reason for visiting Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, when Trump was essentially a pariah in the GOP.

Per Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) upcoming book “Oath and Honor,” McCarthy told her he was asked to visit Trump ― in what became an image-rehabilitating for the former president ― because Trump was “depressed” and not eating.

Kimmel called the explanation “the most shocking” part of the whole story.

“I have another theory about why Trump was so depressed about Jan. 6,” he added. “Jan. 6 is also the day Eric was born.”

Indeed, Trump scion Eric Trump was born on that day in 1984.

Watch Kimmel’s monologue here:

