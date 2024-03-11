Jimmy Kimmel Was Told ‘Don’t Read’ Donald Trump’s Oscars Diss on Stage, Reacts to Al Pacino’s Awkward Presenting: ‘I Guess He’s Never Watched an Awards Show Before’

Right after hosting the 2024 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel was interviewed backstage by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for their annual post-Oscars “Live” special and gave his quick reactions to some of the ceremony’s buzziest moments. Kimmel’s final bit as host was reading out loud Donald Trump’s criticism of the show, which Trump posted on Truth Social earlier in the night.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Trump posted. “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be…Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Kimmel fired back at Trump live on stage by saying, “Blah, blah, blah … OK, now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?”

Speaking to Ripa and Consuelos, Kimmel said some people advised him against reading Trump’s Oscars diss aloud during the ceremony. He clearly didn’t listen to such advice.

“They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,'” Kimmel said with a laugh. “[I was like] ‘Yes I am.’”

Kimmel added that he was “feeling pretty good” after the 2024 ceremony, which marked his fourth time hosting the Oscars. He also weighed in on the viral final moment of the show, which saw Al Pacino awkwardly presenting best picture to “Oppenheimer.” Instead of reading the nominees, Pacino just opened the envelope and said, “And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.'”

“I guess he’s never watched an awards show before,” Kimmel said. “It seems like everyone in America knows the rhythm of how it’s supposed to go…down to the ‘And the Oscar goes to…’ But not Al Pacino! God bless him.”

“Oppenheimer” dominated the Oscars with seven wins, including best picture, director for Christopher Nolan, actor for Cillian Murphy and supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. Kimmel joked that he’d like to host the Oscars at least 20 times so that he can beat Bob Newhart’s record.

