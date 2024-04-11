Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Muttering' Trump Over Bonkers Claim In The Strangest Place

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre moment from Donald Trump as the former president made an appearance at a Georgia Chick-fil-A on Wednesday.

The late-night host rolled footage of Trump meeting with Black supporters in the restaurant, hugging one, then announcing that he “took care of the Black colleges, universities” while President Joe Biden “did nothing.”

“I did everything, I did everything,” Trump declared.

“Just a former president muttering ‘I did everything, I did everything’ to himself at a fast-food chicken restaurant,” Kimmel said. “Nothing unusual there.”

Kimmel also noted that, contrary to Trump’s claim, the Biden administration provided $7 billion in funding to historically Black colleges and universities.

Then, he played an even wilder clip from the same Chick-fil-A appearance in which Trump announced that he’s done more for Black Americans than “any other president since Abraham Lincoln and maybe including Abraham Lincoln, quite frankly.”

Kimmel couldn’t help but laugh at the claim.

“Who is this person? The fact that he’s able to say the words ‘I’ve done more for the Black community than maybe Abraham Lincoln’ and then not start laughing hysterically, it’s incredible,” he said. “He might as well be saying ‘I am a Black person.’ It would be equally preposterous.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: