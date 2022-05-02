Jimmy Kimmel Steps Back From ‘Live!’: ‘Our Daughter Brought Us COVID’

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a break from his late night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after COVID diagnosis

“Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” he shared Monday on Twitter. “All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.”

Stand-up comedian Birbiglia addressed his last minute hosting gig in a tweet of his own.

“I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends,” Birbiglia tweeted.

Birbiglia had been set to be a guest on Tuesday’s show, so it seems he’ll be pulling double duty.

In related news, late last month, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had to step back from his program after he tested positive for COVID. However new episodes are expected starting Monday, May 2.