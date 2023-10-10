Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Donald Trump's Hamas-Israel Claim

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday took former President Donald Trump to task over his response to Hamas’ attack on Israel.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed in all-caps: “THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT — ZERO CHANCE!”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host ripped Trump for making the escalating conflict “about himself.”

And he sarcastically mocked: “That’s right. If he was president, we’d all be blissfully downing jiggers of bleach. There’d be no war anywhere.”

Kimmel noted how Trump later posted an old photograph of himself playing tennis.

“Subpoena Williams,” the comedian dubbed the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS.

Watch the video here:

Related...